Holidaymakers line up in a gridlock heading out of Auckland ahead of Easter weekend. Video / Supplied

Traffic heading north out of Auckland this long weekend continues to crawl - at best - as holidaymakers make their escape.

And it’s not much better in other regions.

Roadworks have been continuing to cause major traffic snarls all weekend for those heading north near Puhoi at Johnstones Hill Tunnel.

“The congestion heading north is still insane,” a motorist said.

“Have moved about 200 metres in half an hour... Actually, we’re dead stopped now.”

In the central North Island, a section of State Highway 38 is closed between Murupara and Waikaremoana after a heavy vehicle breakdown.

“Please continue to avoid the area and delay your travel at this time,” Waka Kotahi advised.

Traffic information for north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this week, Waka Kotahi warned people heading north to allow extra time via SH1 due to roadworks.

“A temporary northbound lane layout is in place as work continues on the future new motorway section,” a spokesperson said.

“Consider using SH16 as an alternative for travel north of Wellsford.”

All weekend, there have been reports that traffic is backed up for kilometres, with travellers posting photographs to social media.

Police and other road safety partners are encouraging everyone to put “safety first” on the roads this Easter.

Superintendent Steve Greally said police would be out in force during Easter to deter risky driver behaviour that can lead to death or serious injury on our roads.

“We want you to get to your destination safely, which is why police focus on the four main causes of death and injury on our roads — restraints, impairment, distractions and speed,” he said.

“Each and every driver can do four really easy things, each and every time they get behind the wheel — wear a seatbelt, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, remove distractions and slow down.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility — we can all play a part to ensure that no one is harmed on our roads.”

Bryan Sherritt, Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport’s Road to Zero director, urged people to “not accept that death and serious injury is the price to pay for using our roads”.

“Deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not inevitable, and everyone has a role to play to reduce serious crashes and save lives,” Sherritt said.

“Adding safety infrastructure to our roads, getting Kiwis into safer cars, having more police on the road and making sure we have safe speeds on our key roads are all vital parts in creating a transport system that helps people get around safely rather than landing people in hospital.

“We’re committed to improving all parts of the system.

“But drivers and road users can make simple, easy decisions when they are driving, to do their part to keep themselves and other people on the roads safe, every day of the week.”

Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena recommended people plan ahead for a safe journey, especially in areas affected by recent severe weather.

“Our teams have put in a huge effort over the past six weeks to repair flood and slip damage and re-open most highways in Northland, the Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay,” he said.

“We’re thrilled that these roads are ready for people to travel to and from holiday destinations, and to visit friends and family.

“There are still many damaged sites with restrictions in place on several routes, and we’re urging people to allow plenty of time for their journeys, share the driving to avoid fatigue and be patient when traffic is heavy and there are delays.

“Waka Kotahi has updated our online holiday journey planner, including an interactive traffic prediction map that shows when we expect traffic to be heavy based on travel patterns from previous years.”