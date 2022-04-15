Holiday congestion has caused snaking queues heading north towards Warkworth. Photo / Karen Palmer

Easter holidaymakers are crawling in traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a three-car crash this morning.

It comes as the New Zealand Transport Agency issues travel warnings for people leaving the city.

Earlier, one person was trapped in a vehicle and two lanes of the motorway were closed after the crash in the southbound lane of State Highway 1. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It occurred about 10.30am near the Te Irirangi Drive off-ramp, and emergency services assisted. Traffic cleared about 11.50am.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays. A motorist told the Herald traffic was deadlocked from East Tamaki to Ramarama.

Social media reports are also showing snaking queues heading north towards Warkworth, and Waka Kotahi has advised holidaymakers to use SH16 between Silverdale and Wellsford to avoid the congestion.

SH1 TWIN COAST DISCOVERY HWY, NORTHBOUND - CONGESTION- 12:55PM

Meanwhile, a person is in a serious condition after a car accident at 9.30am on SH5 in the Lake Tarawera District.

They were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One person has died so far on the roads this Easter. They were a passenger in a car being driven by a motorist who fled police before crashing into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Rd and Walters Rd, Takanini.

Another person received serious injuries in a two-car collision at the intersection of Wrights Rd and SH23 in Raglan around 12.20 today.

NZTA has issued travel warnings for north and south of Auckland.

Traffic is expected to be heavy southbound on SH1 from Manukau to Bombay between 8.30am and 3pm today and 9.30am and 12.30pm tomorrow.

And on SH1 from Puhoi to Wellsford, traffic is expected to be heavy northbound from 11am to 3pm today.

"Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider travelling outside these periods. Please drive to the conditions."

Wellingtonians heading north for the weekend have also been warned to expect delays of 60 to 90 minutes because of holiday congestion.