The sanctuary is home to 16 birds: four pāteke/brown teal, two kōwhiowhio/whio, four Antipodes Island kākāriki, and six South Island takahē, two of which are chicks.
Now, DoC, Great South, and site owners Southland Fish and Game, iwi Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka, have turned to the public for input, encouraging people to submit their ideas on the future of the park.
Bobbi Brown, manager of regional strategy for Great South, said there had already been 26 submissions in just two days.
“I’m really impressed with some of the cool ideas that people have. It’s heartening to see people thinking beyond the square,” Brown said.
“It’s really good to see that the process is allowing people to be involved and have a say.”
Brown said the high number of submissions in such a short period showed that people didn’t want to lose the sanctuary.
“It’s about keeping something that’s so valuable to people, but at the same time, looking into the future and how we can do it better.”
Anyone with feedback has been asked to share their thoughts through the feedback form on Great South’s website.
Submissions can be made up until August 3.