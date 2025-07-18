The sanctuary is home to 16 birds. Photo / Supplied

The public has under three weeks to determine what the future of the Te Anau Bird Sanctuary could look like, and while the Department of Conservation (DoC) says the locally loved Takahē will stay, it can’t confirm other birds will.

Following a 2024 review, the Department of Conservation decided it would no longer manage the sanctuary.

Doc Acting operations manager Elicia Milne said that there were no plans to rehome takahē pairs from the sanctuary.

But Milne said it had not decided on a management plan for the other species.

“DoC is working through next steps, and we will communicate any changes once a decision has been finalised.”