They hatched at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch two and a half years ago as part of the park’s captive breeding programme.

The birds arrived at Wildbase in autumn after being quarantined for 30 days at Orana to ensure they were healthy.

The nearest wild population of kākāriki is at Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne ecosanctuary in Wellington.

Red and Yellow were introduced to the other aviary residents through mesh. When the established residents started ignoring the kākāriki, Ingram said staff knew they could be let into the aviary proper.

Red and Yellow are particularly fond of carrots, apples and sunflower seeds. Ingram said they were the clean-up crew for the aviary, picking up the scraps left by messy eaters the kākā. Tāne and Māia were like toddlers, eating what they want and then throwing the rest on the ground, Ingram said.

The temporarily named Red, one of Wildbase Recovery's red-crowned kākāriki.

Ingram said the most common question visitors asked staff was about the laughter coming from the aviary. It’s the kākāriki’s call.

Kākāriki (also green in te reo Māori) are found only in New Zealand, most commonly on pest-free offshore islands.

The Department of Conservation says during the 1800s, kākāriki were common and at times flocks would emerge from forests to feed on grain and fruit crops. Farmers and orchardists considered them pests and shot thousands of the birds in an attempt to protect their harvests.

Stoats and rats are the main threats to kākāriki today.

Wildbase Recovery, in Victoria Esplanade, is open Tuesday to Friday 1pm-4pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Free entry.

As well as English and te reo Māori, Wildbase Recovery’s brochure is available in Arabic, Burmese, Dari, Hindi, Karen, Nepali and Persian.

