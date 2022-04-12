Defence force Hercules takes off, Ruapehu in its most active state in roughly 15-years and borders open to Australians, all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Defence force Hercules takes off, Ruapehu in its most active state in roughly 15-years and borders open to Australians, all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Train lines will come to a standstill over the Easter long weekend in Auckland as KiwiRail uses the holiday period to continue network upgrades.

Aucklanders would not be able to access train services from Friday through to Monday, with services commencing again on Tuesday.

KiwiRail recognised the halt would cause disruptions for some and asked for understanding.

"KiwiRail is raising the standard of the Auckland rail network with big projects ahead of City Rail Link (CRL) opening in late 2024, as well as ongoing works to improve the resilience and reliability of train services," said KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon.

"We'll be working around the clock over Easter to achieve as much as possible, as safely as possible... Our projects would take years longer to complete without the ability to use public holiday weekends to push ahead with our works."

This comes as Aucklanders have flocked back to public transport since the Government's half-price fare initiative started this month.

Figures from Auckland Transport show in the previous and first full weeks around the introduction of half-price fares on April 1, the number of bus, ferry and train journeys rose by 24 per cent.

In the week of March 21-27, 802,593 public transport journeys took place. In the week from April 4-10, the number rose to 993,722.

The figures represent a 6 per cent increase in pre-Covid public transport numbers, from 51.8 per cent to 57.8 per cent.

An AT spokeswoman said the significant increase across the AT Metro network was fantastic to see. Last Thursday was the busiest day with 175,774 passenger trips.

Come mid-August, there would be further disruptions to the network - passenger railway services between Papakura and Pukekohe will be replaced with a bus service while that section of line is electrified.

This system would remain in place until the second quarter of 2024.

"When it's finished, electric trains will be able to run all the way to Pukekohe," said Gordon.