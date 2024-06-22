The Angus cattle studs throughout Tairāwhiti will sell their young bulls across the next week and they look as good as they ever have, according to the experts. Turihaua Angus showed theirs off during the Bull Walk in May. Photo / Liam Clayton

The region’s 2024 bull sale season culminates with Angus Bull Week from Monday on the back of other breeds having added more than a million dollars to the region’s coffers.

In 2023, the rising two-year-old bull sales contributed more than $5 million to the regional economy once the last of the black cattle had been sold.

The young bulls from Gold Creek Simmentals at Te Karaka and Kerrah Simmentals at Whakaki tallied more than $745,000 in their sales in May and early this month.

The two Hereford studs – Mokairau at Whangara and Wilencote at Ngātapa – tallied more than $306,000 between them.

More than 140 young bulls were sold at auction across the four on-farm sales and went to new homes.

Industry experts said the regional sales so far were “satisfactory” given what’s going on in the beef industry and in comparison with the rest of the country.

The region’s black cattle studs now get their turn.

Angus East Coast chairman Andrew Powdrell expects a busy week, with up to 400 R2 Angus bulls on offer from Wairoa up to Whāngārā.

“Bull Week here is always a highlight of the New Zealand sales calendar and this year will be no different. The bulls are certainly looking the part.”

Powdrell expects a good number of stud bulls to come out of the various sales, most of which will be held on-farm.

“The region’s bulls are popular because the cattle are structurally sound and they last the distance.”

The selling action actually started yesterday at Ratanui Angus at Tuai, who put up around 40 in this year’s selection.

“The bulls haven’t had it all their own way this year. However, they have come through great, showing the natural fleshing and doability we aim to breed,” the Story family said on social media prior to the event.

Their sale result will be in the Gisborne Herald next week.

The Ratanui and Kaharau studs recently partnered in the purchase of Taimate T150 (Lot 28) from Taimate Angus in Marlborough for $70,000.

The East Coast sales continue on Monday, with the Orere line-up at Pehiri from 9am; Tangihau at Rere from noon; then Kaharau late that afternoon in Goodwin Rd off Riverside Rd.

Tawa Hills will offer their bulls at the Matawhero Saleyards on Tuesday from 9.30am.

Whāngārā will sell their bulls at noon and Turihaua will follow at 3.30pm. Both sales are on-farm.

Kenhardt and Turiroa complete the on-farm auction week on Wednesday.

PGG Wrightson genetic representative Emma Pollitt said the good Angus bulls in this region would be as in-demand as ever.

“We’ve seen some very good results out of Angus studs in other parts of the country this sales season, and this is a season where stud loyalty has shown its value.

“The bulls out of the East Coast are definitely attracting a lot of attention and they are as good as they have ever been.”







