Yesterday, MetService issued preliminary watches for another rain event due to hit the East Cape and much of the rest of the country.

The East Cape is in for another soaking from a front that is dragging heavy rain in from the subtropics, and MetService says warnings are likely to be issued.

The incoming weather is virtually identical to the deluge that hit the East Cape area overnight on Sunday/Monday.

An astonishing 205mm (eight inches) of rain hit one location like a waterfall.

This rainfall - of cyclonic proportions like Bola and Gabrielle - was measured by a Bay of Plenty Regional Council gauge at Haparapara River, just south of Te Kaha.

Even more eye-opening, the downpour from the north fell mostly in just six hours from midnight on Sunday to 6am on Monday morning.

“On Friday, a complex trough should cross much of northern and central New Zealand, preceded by rain and strong northeasterlies for many places.

“There is moderate confidence of warning amounts of rain” for northern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, and from Northland down to the top of the South Island.”

The rain should clear for this district over the weekend but is forecast to return over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weekend rain added to the Gabrielle recovery work, with more damage in the Waioeka Gorge, between Gisborne and Opotiki.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says it caused an “underslip” at the section between Oponae and Okiore on the eastern end of the gorge.

Over 105mm fell there early on Monday morning.

NZTA says rock stabilisation work is under way and will continue until further notice. Traffic is under local control and motorists can expect minor delays.

MetService says heavy rain is forecast for many places on Friday, and the East Cape area will be hit again.