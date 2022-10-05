An Auckland couple discovered an apology note from a thief in their car. Photo / Supplied / 123rf

A thief left a desperate yet sad note to their victims before committing a crime that left a couple worried about the wellbeing of the offender.

An East Auckland couple woke up this morning to find their car had been broken into and the battery stolen overnight.

But the thief had left behind a note inside the engine addressed to the victims apologising to them before committing the crime.

The note read: "I'm so sorry I had to do this. When I am in a fortunate position I will put $200 in your wipers."

One of the victims posted an image of the note, writing: "The thief actually left a nice note. Don't feel half as angry as I should but still have no way to get to work."

The Beachlands resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald that while she should have been furious she wishes the offender had knocked on the door asking for help instead.

"I personally felt a bit sorry that he was in such strife that he turned to crime. So I should have been angry - and probably would have been if he hadn't left the note.

"It's tough out there for some and getting worse. I'd probably have just bloody given him the money if he'd knocked on the door."

A thief left an apology note on a victim's car before taking off with their car battery. Photo / Supplied

In an interview with the Herald, her husband also showed immense sympathy despite having their privacy violated.

He explained that while the stolen battery was a big inconvenience, the note took away any anger he would have usually felt towards being robbed.

"I couldn't even feel angry about it in the end. It was more or less an apology. We're all living hard lives at the moment with inflation and the cost of living going up, it's sad that there is someone out there going around that desperate.

"It was an inconvenience but I thought this is there is someone who is absolutely desperate. The element of anger was taken away. Rather than it just being stolen they put the effort to leave a message.

"I feel for people at the moment who have to resort to petty crime."

While showing sympathy for the offender, the victims also described the note as "strange" given they were able to rip a battery out "in a hurry" but had enough time to "write and deposit a note".

A number of East Aucklanders responded to the victim's post, revealing their cars had been broken into and batteries taken in recent months.

One revealed their car battery had also been tampered with this morning.

Locals took to social media to support the victims, with many praising them for having a caring attitude despite being the target of a crime.

"You're a nicer person than me. I don't care what your situation is, making life hard for another to improve yours is wrong! There are ALWAYS alternatives to stealing," one person wrote.

Another added: "Lots of people have a sad story. Not all of them resort to stealing from others though. And there are so many jobs going at the moment, both skilled and unskilled, for people who actually want to work to earn a living."

A third added: "Looks like someone just trying to balance their own conscience. Doesn't make what they did any better. Sorry this happened to you."

The husband told the Herald that he plans to leave the AA invoice on the car window in case the thief was being genuine in the note in wanting to pay it back.

"I'll leave a note saying 'mate, it wasn't quite $200, it was $250," he joked.

"Whatever he can cough up. Maybe we can establish some form of communication. I'm just sad to see people in our community struggling."

Police have released a series of tips to keep your car safe:

• Install an immobiliser

• Install a car alarm

• Never leave any valuables in your vehicle

"Police also encourage people, where possible, to try and park down driveways and out of sight from the road. However, police acknowledge in many areas the age and design of properties mean there is a shortage of off-street parking available.

"The community is also encouraged to report suspicious activity to police by calling 111 immediately. "