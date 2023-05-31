31 May, 2023 03:51 AM Quick Read

Multiple people have been critically injured and several roads are closed after a crash in East Auckland this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman referred to the crash as “serious” and urged people to avoid the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Botany Rd, Golflands, at 2.51pm.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and two rapid-response vehicles, and transported two patients to Middlemore Hospital.

The Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they are treating a “number of patients”.

Police have closed off multiple roads around the crash site including:

Botany and Millhouse drive.

Botany Rd and Tarnica Rd.

Botany and Ti Rakau Drive.



