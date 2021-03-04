Earthquakes: Tsunami threat downgraded after Wellingtonians warned of 'strong and unpredictable currents', ferries delayed

Wellingtonians are advised to stay away from beach and marine areas after earthquakes earlier this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ferries were delayed and Wellingtonians advised to stay away from beach and marine areas, after an earthquake off the coast of the North Island earlier this morning.

The tsunami threat was downgraded shortly after 2pm, and there are now no beach or marine threats to the region.

This morning, Wellington Region Emergency Management Office warned there were strong and unpredictable currents expected for the region's west coast, as far south as Makara and the east coast as far south as Lake Ferry.

TSUNAMI ADVISORY: BEACH AND MARINE THREAT. Strong and unpredictable currents expected for the Wellington Region's West Coast as far south as MAKARA and the East Coast as far south as LAKE FERRY. Stay away from beach + marine areas. There is no need to evacuate at this stage. https://t.co/R2wNLAugII — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) March 4, 2021

It followed a tsunami warning for all New Zealand coastal areas, triggered by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands Region just before 8.30am this morning.

There was also a 7.4 magnitude shake at 6.41am, and a 7.1 quake off the coast of the North Island at 2.27am.

The Interislander Ferry advised the tsunami warnings had also affected some services and were causing short delays.

The Aratere and the Kaitaki had delayed berthing in Picton this morning, but the Kaiarahi had continued into Wellington Harbour as normal.

Picton Harbourmaster Luke Grogan said three ferries had been waiting in the Marlborough Sounds this morning because of the tsunami risk.

"But just a few moments ago we've resumed berthing operations for the ferries in Picton," he said.

He said they had not noticed anything unusual in the harbour after the tsunami warning.

"Everyone is aware of the risk and hopefully the vast majority of boaties and nautical folk and heeding the warnings," he said.