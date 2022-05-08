GeoNet have recorded several quakes in the Eastern Bay this morning. Photo / NZME

Several earthquakes have been felt in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning.

At least four shakes have been felt in the Whakatane area with GeoNet recording the biggest at a 3.4 magnitude, 10km north of the town, at a depth of 4km at 8.10am.

The quake was initially recorded as a 4.3 but was soon downgraded.

A 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 5.27am in the same location, another 3.0 at 7.37am, and a 2.7 at 7.45am.

Several other quakes have been recorded in the area by GeoNet this morning but were described as "unnoticeable".

Residents have taken to social media describing the quakes with one person saying: "Another one just now!! Definitely felt and heard it."

M3.4 quake causing light shaking near Whakatane https://t.co/IzzQFq1PaR — GeoNet (@geonet) May 8, 2022

Another described one as a "short sharp jolt".

Whakatāne resident Maaike Kuhn said she felt the later shakes.

"I live near the beach, after the 7.50am shake the waves sounded much louder, then same with the 8.10 am shake. The waves would settle down after each shake".

Another resident said: "We felt all of them. The most recent one had the 'earthquake sound' to it."

