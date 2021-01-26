Earthquake rattles windows in Lower North Island

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Lower North Island this morning. Photo / 123rf

Residents in Wellington, Wairarapa and Whanganui have reported waking to pot plants wobbling and windows rattling after an earthquake just before 6.30 this morning.

According to Geonet the rumble was categorised as light, measuring 4.3 in magnitude and based 30km northwest of Levin at a depth of 30km.

The quake, at 6.29, may have been felt in Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Feilding, Hunterville, Levin, Martinborough and Masterton and the Wairarapa region.

Thousands had already reported to feeling the quake to GeoNet.