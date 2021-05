The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 4.56pm. Image / Geonet

2 May, 2021 05:05 AM Quick Read

The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 4.56pm. Image / Geonet

Whanganui has been rattled by an earthquake this afternoon.

The 3.2 magnitude quake struck at 4.56pm. It was 17km deep.

At least 400 people have reported feeling the quake according to Geonet.