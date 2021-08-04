Earthquake hits lower North Island overnight

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 30km west of Paraparaumu early this morning. Image / GeoNet

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck the lower North Island overnight.

Thousands of people have reported feeling the quake, which struck 30km west of Paraparaumu, at a depth of 33km, at 3.51am, GeoNet reported.

The shaking has been described as "light" and almost 6000 people reported that they felt it - via the GeoNet website.

Of those felt reports, six people described it as "extreme", four people said it was "severe" and 50 described it at "strong".

People in the area - including in and around Wellington - have described as "short and sharp" and although officially recorded as a light shake, was strong enough to wake people up in the middle of the night.

One woman wrote on Facebook: "Oh my gosh. Never felt one like that before. Scary."

Another woman named Jane, of Paraparaumu, told Newstalk ZB: "It was just like a bus had hit the house.

"It was a real thump and then shuddering for a few seconds. In fact, I think I'm still shuddering.

A night time shake has been felt across the lower North Island and top of the South Island thanks to a M4.6 earthquake occurring off the coast of Paraparaumu.



The earthquake caused light shaking and we have received over 5500 felt reports. See: https://t.co/24e7kXkgcf pic.twitter.com/nfFYzS27Kc — GeoNet (@geonet) August 4, 2021

"No damage but a lot of creaking. It was an absolute thump, short and sharp. It was like being hit by a bus."

Another ZB listener, Owen, felt the quake in Lower Hutt and said it was a little unsettling.

"It was a little bit of a shimmy and it actually woke me up. It was a little bit unnerving actually."

Other people have reported getting a notification on their cell phones - a loud alarm - alerting them to a quake just before it struck.

There have yet to be any reports of injuries or damage.