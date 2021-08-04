Earthquake hits lower North Island overnight

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck the lower North Island overnight.
Thousands of people have reported feeling the quake, which struck 30km west of Paraparaumu, at a depth of 33km, at 3.51am, GeoNet reported.
The shaking has been described as "light" and almost 6000 people reported that they felt it - via the GeoNet website.
Of those felt reports, six people described it as "extreme", four people said it was "severe" and 50 described it at "strong".
People in the area - including in and around Wellington - have described as "short and sharp" and although officially recorded as a light shake, was strong enough to wake people up in the middle of the night.
One woman wrote on Facebook: "Oh my gosh. Never felt one like that before. Scary."
Another woman named Jane, of Paraparaumu, told Newstalk ZB: "It was just like a bus had hit the house.
"It was a real thump and then shuddering for a few seconds. In fact, I think I'm still shuddering.
"No damage but a lot of creaking. It was an absolute thump, short and sharp. It was like being hit by a bus."
Another ZB listener, Owen, felt the quake in Lower Hutt and said it was a little unsettling.
"It was a little bit of a shimmy and it actually woke me up. It was a little bit unnerving actually."
Other people have reported getting a notification on their cell phones - a loud alarm - alerting them to a quake just before it struck.
There have yet to be any reports of injuries or damage.