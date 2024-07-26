The service replaced the previous Route 51 from Pyes Pā to Tauranga Crossing.

It covers the Greerton, Gate Pā, Parkvale, Pyes Pā, Lakes and Tauriko suburbs and will run for 18 months. So far, it has completed about 8350 rides and more than 2600 people have created OnDemand app accounts.

Some 92% of passengers rated the service 5 out of 5 stars.

Council public transport director Ollie Haycock said feedback showed passengers felt the service allowed “for more spontaneity in their travel, offering flexibility and convenience compared to traditional fixed-route services”.

One passenger’s comment was: “My wife and I have used the service many times, especially the electric van on trial in South Tauranga. It makes travel to The Lakes and the hospital so much easier for us being so convenient. It takes a ride or two to get used to using the app, but it is wonderful once you do.”

Other feedback included a passenger with a spinal injury who said: “Now there is this fantastic service and I have my life back! I have a newfound freedom and I can’t tell you just how much that means to me.”

Haycock said: “Additionally, we frequently receive feedback from people asking when the service will be available in their area, indicating a strong interest in how on-demand can work as part of the overall transport system toolkit for our region.”

Towards the end of the trial, regional councillors will review the service and, if considered successful, it could be rolled out to the rest of the city.

Haycock said that, while the on-demand service was popular compared to the previous Route 51, it covered a different area and offered a different type of service.

“The on-demand service provides broader coverage and flexibility, allowing for dynamic routing based on real-time demand, unlike the fixed-route service that operated on a set schedule and route.”

Council public transport committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said the first three months of the service had shown a remarkable increase in popularity.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council public transport committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen (left) and public transport director Mike Seabourne with a Baybus OnDemand vehicle. Photo / BOPRC

“Route 51 was only doing a couple of hundred, at best 350 people, a month ... if you average the three months prior [to the on-demand service], it wouldn’t have been 800. This service, in three months, has done 4600.

“I think it’s exciting. I’m hoping it will stay but we haven’t seen the financials yet.”

Von Dadelszen said the potential cost of the service could be a pitfall. For now, he hoped to replace larger buses with the smaller electric versions.

He believed these were less taxing on roads that were not designed for heavier electric buses and created more jobs by having more drivers.

“I’m sure it’s the way to go. When you compare it to running big empty buses, we have more drivers, more labour costs, but it’s a much better cost, isn’t it?”

Previously, bus passengers told the Bay of Plenty Times they would be keen to use the on-demand service if it went beyond the trial area of Tauranga South.

Ordering an on-demand bus in Tauranga can be done via an app. Photo / Alex Cairns

Toi Ōhomai student Taylor Louw said that, previously, the bus had to get to every stop by a certain time.

“Going to Toi Ōhomai, we go through Greerton and it can take a minute or two for people to get on and off.”

She would prefer something more direct, such as an on-demand bus. “That way, it won’t matter if I’m too early or too late for the bus.”

Similar trials have already been held in Timaru and Hawke’s Bay, resulting in significant increases in patronage.

Environment Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council have since explored ways to extend their services.

Service details

Operates within Tauranga South, including Gate Pā, Greerton, Parkvale, Pyes Pā, Tauriko and the Lakes.

Available daily from 6am to 7pm (excluding Good Friday and Christmas Day).

Book via dedicated app, Baybus OnDemand, by calling 0800 4 BAYBUS (0800 4 229 287) or in person at a participating Book on Behalf organisation or business.

Standard fare is $3.40, reduced to $2.72 with a Bee Card (adhering to Baybus fare structure). Baybus concessions and transfers are available.

Payment via app with credit/debit card or your Bee Card (no cash).

How it works

1. Let Baybus know where you want to go and when. Baybus OnDemand has no fixed route or timetable. Instead, it has flexible pick-up and drop-off points, usually within 150m of your location. People, for now, can catch a connecting regular bus for free (within 30 minutes) to complete their journey, if needed.

2. Book your ride. You can book your travel as soon as possible or up to seven days in advance.

3. Get to your pick-up location. To ensure an easy journey for everyone, you must be at your pick-up point before your ride arrives.

4. Pay with the app or with your Bee Card. Tag on and tag off with your Bee Card on the reader in the vehicle at the start and end of your trip. Payment with the app will be applied automatically.

