Eagle Brewing NZ owner reconsidering position after racist Māori comments slammed online

David Gaughan, who owns Eagle Brewing NZ in Kaiapoi north of Christchurch, is reconsidering his position in the business after comments he made on Facebook were labeled "reprehensibly racist".

David Gaughan, who owns Eagle Brewing NZ in Kaiapoi north of Christchurch, is reconsidering his position in the business after comments he made on Facebook were labeled "reprehensibly racist".

The owner of a Canterbury brewery is reconsidering his position in the business after comments he made on Facebook were labeled "reprehensibly racist".

David Gaughan, who owns Eagle Brewing NZ in Kaiapoi north of Christchurch, commented on an article published on TVNZ's 1 News Facebook page about shots being fired into a house in Napier on May 12.

"Ok let's speak the truth. Maori are the scurge of New Zealand. The quicker we put them in prison the better. I'm talking about the majority of the male population. The ones who beat their missis [sic]."

After facing a backlash on social media for the comments, Gaughan posted a lengthy apology on his personal Facebook page.

He said the comment was 'misconstrued as racism."

"I would like to apologise for the way in which this post has been perceived. I denounce all forms of racism and I am in no way biased to any one culture.

"My intention was to highlight the unacceptable issue of violence against women, which is statistically higher in some culture."

He said he had always promoted multiculturalism in his workplace.

The post then goes on to say that Gaughan will be taking a break from Facebook.

"Not sure for how long and I am considering my position within the business.

"My health is currently not the best and I need some time to reflect on how the pressure of the last few years has impacted me."

The comments were made on an article posted on TVNZ's 1 News Facebook page. Photo / Supplied

People took to social media outraged at the comment.

"Pleased that there is an abundance of great craft breweries in Aotearoa so it's easy to say that I'll point blank never buy another beer from one with an owner as openly and reprehensibly racist as Eagle Brewing," one person wrote on Twitter.

"May be MISCONSTRUED as racism. Yeah, nah, dude. That word is being assigned some lifting it's REALLY not capable of [sic]," another said.

The official Eagle Brewing NZ Facebook page also made a statement about the comment,

"First Eagle Brewing totally denounces any form of racism and promotes a multicultural environment within its team of employees.

Unfortunately, the comment was poorly worded and was actually trying to highlight the issue of violence against women. The author and the business are deeply sorry for any hurt arising from the comment."

David Gaughan has been approached for comment.