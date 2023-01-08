Voyager 2022 media awards
Dunedin woman pinned by reversing caravan

By Oscar Francis
Quick Read
What’s in store ahead of Cyclone Hale, the new Covid variant concerning experts and strong quake hits Vanuatu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A summer road trip turned into a horror holiday for one Dunedin couple when a woman was pinned to a concrete pillar by a caravan being reversed by her husband.

Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called when a married couple arrived home from a caravan holiday to their Belford St, Waverley home about 7.15pm yesterday.

The 68-year-old husband was reversing the caravan while his 67-year-old wife was behind him guiding his driving, Sgt Lee said.

The wife was accidentally pinned between the caravan and a concrete pillar.

She was taken to Dunedin Hospital with suspected broken ribs and a possible pelvis fracture, Sgt Lee said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a manager responded to assist the woman, who had serious injuries.

