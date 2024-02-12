Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A Dunedin supermarket plagued with rats is closed for a fourth day as the mission to eradicate the unwanted vermin continues.

Dunedin South Countdown initially announced on Friday that it would be closed for 48 hours to deal with the pests, though the closure extended to Monday and Thursday following continued discoveries of rats.

Woolworths New Zealand director of stores Jason Stockill said four captures were reported on Monday, believed to be rodents caught in the store after entry and exit sites were sealed over the weekend.

“In order to check any other rodents caught in-store have been captured, we are keeping the store closed for a further 24 hours.

“We thank our customers for their patience and ongoing support. We continue to work alongside MPI and Rentokil who confirm there is no sign of nesting activity inside the store.

“Our store team work hard every day to maintain our high standards for cleanliness and work closely with pest control services to manage rodent populations that can be found in urban areas.”

Woolworths New Zealand confirmed this photo of a rat, reflected in a mirror in the deli section, was taken at its Dunedin South Countdown supermarket, at 323 Andersons Bay Rd, in November. The photo was originally supplied to the Otago Daily Times.

A staff member, who did not want to be named, told the Herald they had encountered rats throughout the store for several months, including spotting one running across the chillers.

Meanwhile, at Christchurch’s Eastgate Countdown, a video posted to the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu showing a mouse on top of a salad has prompted an investigation.

Stockill confirmed the incident occurred on the evening of February 7.

He said the incident was reported and pest control service Rentokil came to the site and identified some entry points, which were then sealed.

He said a dead mouse was found the next day “indicating its pest control programme is working and there have been no sightings since”.

The Otago Daily Times broke news of the Dunedin store’s rat infestation in late January, publishing a photo of a rat in the deli section, taken in November, on its front page.

A staff member told the paper management had been warned about the issue months before the publication of the photo, saying there were dozens of photos and videos documenting the infestation.



