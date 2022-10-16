A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in the Dunedin District Court today, following a stabbing in Momona. Video / NZ Herald

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in the Dunedin District Court today , following a stabbing in Momona.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident in Miller Rd about 2pm on Saturday.

An altercation occurred near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain, and resulted in one person being transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The injured man, who was later confirmed to have been stabbed, was initially reported to be in a moderate condition.

He deteriorated while being taken to hospital and arrived in a critical condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed on Saturday evening the man had subsequently died from the injuries.

A resident in the area — who declined to give her name — said she believed multiple people were involved in the incident.

“There was a big fight on the corner and then someone got stabbed ... two or three people turned up and they started screaming in the yard,” she said.

Another resident said he believed the altercation was about the victim’s dog.

“A couple of [people] were screaming and fighting about dogs, and then one ended up on the ground,” he said.

Initial inquiries suggested the parties involved were known to each other.

“Police are speaking with those involved and working to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident,” the spokeswoman said on Saturday.

A scene examination was completed yesterday.

“We continue to ask that anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, come forward and share that with us.

“While our investigation remains in its early stages, as the matter is now before the court we will be unable to comment further.”