Dunedin stabbing: Countdown supermarket still closed after violent attack

The scene of Monday's violent Countdown supermarket attack. Guards remain on site and there is no indication when the store will reopen. Photo / NZME

The scene of Monday's violent Countdown supermarket attack. Guards remain on site and there is no indication when the store will reopen. Photo / NZME

The Dunedin supermarket at the centre of a violent stabbing remains closed today - with no indication of when or if it will reopen.

A 42-year-old man is facing four charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed four people inside the Cumberland St Countdown on Monday.

Three people suffered critical injuries and a fourth was seriously wounded.

All were rushed to Dunedin Hospital and underwent surgery.

They are now all in a stable condition.

Today the supermarket remains closed and under guard.

Countdown has been contacted for comment.

There is no indication when it will reopen.

Yesterday staff and police gathered at the site for a blessing.

They paused briefly outside - some people bowing their heads - before walking slowly into the building.

It was the first time they have entered the supermarket since the attack.

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin confirmed yesterday that police had completed their investigations at the supermarket - but it was unclear when it would be reopened to the public.

"We thank [police] for their support over the last few days," she said.

"Our focus now is on helping make sure our team's return to the store is as peaceful and as healing as it can be."