Kirsten Poole was found drunk in her car, 50km from her home. Photo / NZ Police

Kirsten Poole was found drunk in her car, 50km from her home. Photo / NZ Police

A recruitment specialist — and self-confessed wine lover — drove 50km while nearly three times the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

It was the second time in three-and-a-half years Kirsten Jane Poole, 48, had appeared in the Dunedin District Court on such an offence.

The Palmerston businesswoman's online profile detailed her commitment and dependability, as well as her penchant for alcohol.

"She ... is a big fan of a tasty glass of pinot noir," it said.

Poole was drinking wine at home on July 10 when — "for reasons unknown" — she decided to drive to Dunedin to see her former partner.

"The visit was unsolicited by the ex-partner and the defendant gave no warning as to her impending arrival," a court summary said.

Poole travelled down State Highway 1 and reached the house at 11pm, where the man was in bed asleep.

The defendant entered through an unlocked door and her ex-partner woke to find her silhouetted in the bedroom doorway.

After some persuasion, Poole agreed to leave the home, but walked around the property banging on doors and windows.

When police arrived they found her in the driver's seat of her car, which was parked in the driveway.

The court was told Poole declined to undertake a breath test then repeatedly refused to get into the police car.

She demanded they arrest her — and got her wish.

At the Dunedin central station she had a change of heart and gave a breath-alcohol reading of 716mcg.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

Poole called the 45-minute drive "a moment of insanity" and she acknowledged she was on a zero-alcohol licence at the time.

Judge Michael Turner convicted her of breaching that licence and refusing to accompany police, and stressed the risk she posed by driving in such a state.

"You were a danger to not only yourself but others on the road," he said.

Poole was sentenced to 110 hours' community work and banned from driving for 28 days, following which the alcohol-interlock licence would apply.

"Don't come back to court or you're facing a prison sentence," the judge said.