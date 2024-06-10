Members of Dunedin's Indian community knew Gurjit Singh to be a friendly, hard-working and good guy.

Members of Dunedin's Indian community knew Gurjit Singh to be a friendly, hard-working and good guy.

A 33-year-old man charged with the murder of Gurjit Singh in Dunedin will stand trial next year.

The man, whose name is listed in court documents only as Rajinder, appeared before Justice Cameron Mander via audio visual link for a case review hearing.

Justice Mander adjourned the case for a further hearing on July 3. Rajinder was remanded in custody.

A three-week trial is scheduled to start at the High Court in Dunedin on November 17, 2025.

The alleged murder took place on or before Sunday, January 28, according to a charging document. The accused’s occupation is listed as a technician.

The maximum penalty for murder in New Zealand is life imprisonment.

Gurjit Singh was found dead outside his Dunedin home in January. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Police were called to a Hillary St, Pine Hill, address in January this year after 27-year-old Singh’s body was found outside his home covered in blood and glass.

A team of 25 Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists were tasked with investigating his death.

Singh’s father expressed shock at the news of his son’s death, while his local friends have described him as a good guy who had no enemies or issues with anyone.

The Indian Weekender reported that a friend of Singh’s had said he had a love marriage just a few months before his death and he was planning a vacation to Christchurch with his wife, with an Airbnb already booked for the trip.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.