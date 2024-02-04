Gurjit Singh at his home in Pine Hill, Dunedin. Photo / ODT

Gurjit Singh at his home in Pine Hill, Dunedin. Photo / ODT

A 33-year-old man was arrested this morning for the murder of Gurjit Singh.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court today, charged with Singh’s murder.

Singh’s body was found outside his Pine Hill home last week, covered in blood and glass.

It was later found he died of multiple stab wounds.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said a large team of investigators had worked extensively on the case, but there was still work to do.

Several vehicles, another residential property and workplaces are part of the investigation.

The hours of work put in by members of Environmental Science and Research, both at the scene and the laboratory, had been invaluable in assisting police.

“We wish to thank members of the public for their information and CCTV footage provided, which has helped greatly with the investigation,” police said.

Singh’s father is in Dunedin today and is being supported by police and the Punjabi community.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this extremely difficult time,” police said.

Singh, 28, was found covered in blood and glass on Monday under initially mysterious circumstances.

Police said pathology findings revealed he died from multiple stab wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument at his Hillary St address.

Members of Dunedin's Indian community knew Gurjit Singh to be a friendly, hard-working and good guy. Photo / Facebook

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said Pine Hill residents could expect an increased police presence during the investigation.

A team of 25 Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists were looking into the death.

The investigation has included interviewing Singh’s family, friends and work colleagues to try to establish his movements before his death.

A section of Hillary St in Pine Hill was cordoned off as investigators continued to inspect the scene of Gurjit Singh’s death. Photo / Peter Macintosh

Those close to Singh expressed shock at the news of his death, describing him as a “good guy” who had no enemies or issues with anyone.

Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust member Narindervir Singh said he had met Gurjit Singh, a Chorus technician, at a biannual temple event and knew him to be friendly and hard working.

He had spoken to Gurjit Singh’s father on the day of his death.

“It’s really heartbreaking. His father is in a lot of depression and trauma because it’s just not understandable,” Narindervir Singh said.

Gurjit Singh suspected somebody had tried to break into his house in the past two weeks and had bought security cameras. However, he did not get the chance to install them.

He had not necessarily been concerned for his safety, but rather the security of his belongings, Narindervir Singh said.

“He was not having a fear for his life, he was having a fear that somebody will steal his hard-earned things.”