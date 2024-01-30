Police are investigating the unexplained death of a person in Pine Hill, Dunedin. Video / Ben Tomsett

A large team of investigators have been deployed in probing the as yet unexplained death of Gurjit Singh, who was found dead outside his Dunedin home on Monday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudi said Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists continue to examine the scene at Hillary St, which Singh had been renting.

“A team of 25 investigators are interviewing and speaking with family, friends and work colleagues of the victim, to try and establish his movements prior to his death.”

A significant effort was being put into establishing the circumstances that led to the unexplained death, he said.

In a photo posted on Facebook is Gurjit Singh. Members of Dunedin's Indian community knew him to be friendly and hard-working.

“Police have a responsibility on behalf of the victim’s family and the wider community (notwithstanding our Coronial responsibilities), to establish fact.”

Croudi said a post-mortem examination was scheduled for tomorrow in Christchurch.

“Police wish to thank everyone who has provided information so far. This is greatly appreciated.”

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation, or who saw any unusual activity in Hillary St between January 28 and 29, to contact 105 or make a report online at105.police.govt.nz, and clicking “Update Report”.

A large police presence was present at the scene throughout the day yesterday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Singh’s body was found on Monday morning by a friend, after Singh’s wife became increasingly concerned when her husband wasn’t answering his phone, and called from India to ask the friend to check on him.

Singh was found dead, covered in blood and shards of glass.

Police and emergency services, including CIB, ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, were called to the address around 9am on Monday.

Singh’s father has expressed shock at the news of his son’s death, while his local friends have described him as a good guy who had no enemies or issues with anyone.

Police are investigating after a sudden death in Dunedin this morning. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust member Narindervir Singh implored the public that if somebody had seen something, to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

“A young man has been taken away from a family, a beloved wife who hasn’t started a life yet, she might have a lot of dreams and her partner has gone... If somebody knows something, please come forward and help the police.

“We don’t want our hard-working youngsters going like that. He was a New Zealand resident, so he deserves better than just untold or unrevealed reasons for his death.”



