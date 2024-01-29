Police are investigating the unexplained death of a person in Pine Hill, Dunedin. Video / Ben Tomsett

A man found dead, covered in blood and shards of glass, this morning in the Dunedin suburb of Pine Hill allegedly had concerns about security at his home after a suspected break-in days earlier.

Police and emergency services rushed to a Hillary St house about 9am today.

Otago Daily Times earlier reported that a local saw a man lying outside a broken window surrounded by blood and shards of glass.

The Herald understands the dead man is 28-year-old Gurjit Singh, who recently set up a cleaning company connected to the address.

Stuff reported Singh had concerns about security at his home after a break-in at his property days earlier.

He had reportedly been investigating installing security cameras.

However, police told the Herald they could not find any reports of a break-in at the address in the past two months.

Singh had reportedly recently married in India and was awaiting the arrival of his wife in the coming weeks.

It’s understood he was found shortly before 9am outside his house by a friend who was checking on his welfare after concerns had been raised, Stuff reported.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were still investigating whether the incident was a homicide or suicide.

“The circumstances are not yet clear,” he said.

A large cordon surrounded the area, with a large police presence, including some armed officers.

Specialist forensic officers in white boiler suits also arrived to conduct a scene examination.

“Cordons are in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence while inquiries are undertaken into the circumstances of the incident,” Bond said.

Forensic officers have arrived to conduct a scene examination. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“There is no ongoing safety risk to the public arising from the incident. More details will be provided when they are available.”

This afternoon, police appealed for the public’s help, asking anyone who has any information that may assist police, or saw any unusual activity in Hillary St between January 28 and 29, to contact 105 and quote the file number 240129/7479.

A large cordon surrounds the scene. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A neighbour who has lived on the street for 22 years said they were not sure what had happened, but it was usually a quiet street and this incident was unusual.

“Occasionally we get a few loud motorbikes coming up the hill, but that’s about it,” they told the Herald.



