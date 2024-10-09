“It is absolutely critical for the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Otago, Southland, and Waitaki, the 350,000 people down here. They pay taxes too, so they need a hospital, just as they were promised,” he said.

The ambulance being used for the campaign belonged to a good friend of Radich’s, who used it to transport a motorcycle around for racing.

“Luckily it’s here and available. It’s in great condition, fully roadworthy, and started instantly after sitting for months - much like the campaign itself, which has now burst into life.”

Before it hits the road, it will also be wrapped to “look appropriate” for the campaign.

An estimated 35,000 people marched against the Government's proposed hospital cuts in Dunedin on Saturday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The campaign comes on the heels of a one of the largest protests in Dunedin’s history, where 35,000 people marched in Dunedin in support of the hospital.

“The people of the south are very passionate about this hospital... Those 35,000 people didn’t all come from Dunedin. They came from around the whole region.”

During Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Dunedin last week in the wake of recent flooding, hospital cut protesters confronted him at every stop.

“They were pretty loud and noisy, probably a bit in his face, but it’s important,” said Radich.

The government hace proposed to the new Dunedin hospital build. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“At least he knows now the depth of feeling from the people of Dunedin, and I’m sure there will be ongoing protests.”

The mayor made clear the campaign is not just about awareness, but about holding the Government accountable.

“We want what was promised. We need all the services and facilities that were agreed on, and there were years of wrangling to get it to where it was. We don’t want to see cutbacks now.”

Radich warned that scaling back on the hospital would lead to more costs in the long run.

“The dollars saved now will cost down the track, not just in dollars, but in lives,” he said.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.