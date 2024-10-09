“This is about the ambulances - Save Our Southern Hospital. We’re going to take this ambo on the road and travel all around the region, get people writing to their local MP, writing to the ministers, and being informed of what the situation is,” said Radich.
Radich stressed the importance of the hospital to the community.
“It is absolutely critical for the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Otago, Southland, and Waitaki, the 350,000 people down here. They pay taxes too, so they need a hospital, just as they were promised,” he said.
The ambulance being used for the campaign belonged to a good friend of Radich’s, who used it to transport a motorcycle around for racing.
“Luckily it’s here and available. It’s in great condition, fully roadworthy, and started instantly after sitting for months - much like the campaign itself, which has now burst into life.”
Before it hits the road, it will also be wrapped to “look appropriate” for the campaign.