10-year-old Harlow was last seen at 5pm at her South Dunedin home. Photo / Supplied

A 10-year-old Dunedin girl missing since yesterday evening has been found.

Harlow was last seen at her South Dunedin home at around 5pm on Wednesday.

At 9an after a second public plea for help, a police spokesperson said they have located the girl "safe and well."

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," they said,

Police initially said they had "significant concerns" for her welfare.