Dunedin flight forced to turn back to Auckland

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Dunedin was forced to turn back following an “engineering” problem with the plane this evening.

Flight NZ677 left Auckland about 5pm but returned soon after.

A passenger on board, who declined to be named, said they were told it was a problem with the landing gear that forced the plane to turn around.

They said it was a frightening experience and were pleased to be back on the ground.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the pilot had “an engineering” issue with the plane, but the plane landed safely.

Passengers were put on a different flight, which left Auckland about 7pm, she said.