The site of the Eglinton Rd incident. Photo / Peter McIntosh

No arrests have been made following the unexplained death in Mornington last week, police say.

Cordons at Unity Park, in Eglinton Rd, have come down and an Otago Daily Times photographer who visited the scene yesterday said tyre marks in the grass were all that remained of the apparent hit-and-run in the middle of the park.

Sean Buis, 28, of Dunedin, died after the incident on Thursday night.

Last week, police said officers were called to the scene at about 7.30pm after reports that a man had been assaulted and then run over by a vehicle.

Police understood a group of people were present before the victim's death and were keen to talk to them.

On Friday, police said the exact circumstances of the man's death were unclear and officers were continuing to treat it as unexplained.

A police spokeswoman said yesterday there was no update on the investigation.

"We have been chasing appropriate staff and we have not heard back," she said.

"As far as we are aware there is no update and our inquiries are continuing."

The ODT understands that police were speaking to Eglinton Rd businesses at the weekend about any CCTV footage they may have captured.