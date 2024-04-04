The banking sector looks to review fraud rules, armed police respond to West Auckland house fire and a bumper events season has Auckland stadiums stoked. Video / NZ Herald

Two rats have been caught at a Dunedin supermarket since its reopening after weeks of closures due to a rodent infestation.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson confirmed that two rats had been captured at Dunedin South Woolworths (formerly Countdown Dunedin South) since its reopening on February 28.

It had been closed for 18 days after numerous sightings of rodents in the store.

During the closure, 28 rats were caught.

The spokesperson said New Zealand Food Safety was satisfied Woolworths had maintained its focus on pest management since the store reopened.

A Food Compliance Officer continues to visit Countdown Dunedin South and monitor pest-control activities, which was being managed by Woolworths.

“It’s important to note that, given the size and nature of supermarkets, rodents can enter and leave them from time to time,” the spokesperson said.

“Stores generally do not need to close each time, as long as the issue is dealt with promptly and in a way that minimises food safety risk.

“Our investigation into the rodent problem at the store is continuing. Such investigations must be done thoroughly and fairly so that problems can be prevented from recurring.”

Woolworths New Zealand director of stores Jason Stockill said the small number of rats captured in Countdown Dunedin South since the store reopened showed its pest management plan and processes were working as they should be.

“Pest management is a critical part of operating a food business and we take our responsibilities in this space very seriously,” he said.

“We’re continuing to work closely with Rentokil and New Zealand Food Safety across the country.”