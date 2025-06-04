The Dunedin bus hub on Great King St. Photo / Ben Tomsett
A year on from the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a central Dunedin bus hub, fear and uncertainty persists at the site, despite increased security.
On May 23 last year, Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, was fatally stabbed at the bus hub bya then 13-year-old boy, leading to a jury finding the boy guilty of manslaughter.
However, documents released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) reveal ongoing tensions at the hub, alongside persistent efforts by security staff to manage disorder and maintain safety.
Security reports from First Security and Allied Security document events ranging from minor disorder to more serious concerns, including assaults and public intoxication.
On February 27 this year a young woman was reportedly seen with a BB gun, and discharged it in a non-threatening direction. The woman was arrested by police.
Between March 5 and 9, several incidents included verbal abuse of guards, public intoxication, aggressive teens, and racist remarks.
Other entries note minors drinking in public, youth damaging bus hub infrastructure, and verbal altercations between passengers and drivers.
Security teams have also logged several challenges in performing their roles.
Reports note difficulty accessing secure facilities after hours, confusion among the public about the presence of multiple security companies, and a need for basic wet-weather gear such as umbrellas and overpants.
Staff also raised concerns about poor lighting and exposure to inclement weather, citing risks to health and safety.
Vaping and smoking within the bus hub area were common occurrences in the reports.
Security staff regularly asked patrons to refrain from smoking or vaping in shared spaces, with compliance described as inconsistent.
Public feedback included thanks from non-smoking patrons and some pushback from those asked to stop.
Public complaints logged by ORC from May to September last year include criticisms of security guards allegedly failing to patrol or engaging socially with school-age passengers, complaints about the cleanliness of the facilities, and recurring references to youth behaviour such as smoking, drinking, or fighting.