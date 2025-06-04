A report from December 2 last year notes an incident where a young male was alleged to have tried to harm a teen girl and took her phone.

Guards reported that the phone was returned after the male noticed their presence.

The girl was described as visibly upset and had “many marks on her neck,” and police were notified.

On December 18, 2024, a man was reported harassing teens and racially abusing a security officer, and was subsequently arrested.

On February 27 this year a young woman was reportedly seen with a BB gun, and discharged it in a non-threatening direction. The woman was arrested by police.

Between March 5 and 9, several incidents included verbal abuse of guards, public intoxication, aggressive teens, and racist remarks.

Other entries note minors drinking in public, youth damaging bus hub infrastructure, and verbal altercations between passengers and drivers.

Security teams have also logged several challenges in performing their roles.

The Dunedin bus hub on Great King St. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Reports note difficulty accessing secure facilities after hours, confusion among the public about the presence of multiple security companies, and a need for basic wet-weather gear such as umbrellas and overpants.

Staff also raised concerns about poor lighting and exposure to inclement weather, citing risks to health and safety.

Vaping and smoking within the bus hub area were common occurrences in the reports.

Security staff regularly asked patrons to refrain from smoking or vaping in shared spaces, with compliance described as inconsistent.

Public feedback included thanks from non-smoking patrons and some pushback from those asked to stop.

Public complaints logged by ORC from May to September last year include criticisms of security guards allegedly failing to patrol or engaging socially with school-age passengers, complaints about the cleanliness of the facilities, and recurring references to youth behaviour such as smoking, drinking, or fighting.

One complainant noted they preferred waiting alone on an unlit street to using the hub in its current state.

Internal emails show discussions among ORC, DCC, police, and the Dunedin Youth Council (DYC) after the fatal stabbing in May.

Jay Phillips, DCC community adviser and DYC kaiarataki (leader) emailed ORC CEO Richard Saunders, saying the DYC had attempted to engage ORC on safety issues at the Bus Hub since early 2024.

In the May 24 email, he wrote: “The DYC has been trying to connect with ORC since the start of the year… safety concerns at the bus hub [are] one of their key strategic priorities”.

After the incident, a meeting between ORC staff and DYC representatives was scheduled for May 29.

During that meeting, proposals were discussed to co-develop a public messaging campaign encouraging young people to report inappropriate or unsafe behaviour.

Campaign elements included posters, QR codes for anonymous reporting, and social media promotion.

In the same week, Allied Security advised that stab-proof vests would not be issued to guards, though high-visibility uniforms and additional patrols would continue.

Security staffing was extended through the week of the funeral, with two guards present from 8am to 10.30pm on weekdays.

Police Inspector Sam Ramsay joined the bus hub working group in June and indicated in internal correspondence that additional police patrols were ongoing.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist for the NZ Herald based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.