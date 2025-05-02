AT director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten tonight confirmed a bus driver had been taken off duty.

”We were devastated to hear about this incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event,“ van der Putten said.

“We can confirm that a bus driver employed by Go Bus has been stood down following the incident. AT is taking this incident extremely seriously, and both AT and Go Bus are assisting police with their investigation into the incident.”

Police earlier said the man was found unconscious “with a serious head injury”.

The man, in his 60s, was transferred to the intensive care unit at Auckland City Hospital. He later died.

Police are investigating how the man was injured.

A 34-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault.

Hayward said further charges could potentially be laid.

“What I can say is that police are not treating this as a random event, and we are aware both men have previously interacted with each other,” he said.

“Nonetheless, this incident has resulted in a tragic outcome with the loss of a life.”

Hayward said police couldn’t release the victim’s name at this stage.

“We are ensuring there is support available for the family at this difficult time.”

It is the second death at an Auckland bus stop in April after Kyle Whorall was attacked at a bus stop in Meadowbank on April 19.

Police say two occupants of an erratically driven vehicle attacked Whorrall, 33, while he was sitting alone at the bus stop that night.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon around 10pm, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.