A bus safety campaign was briefly paused following complaints over a teen's choice of dress. Photo / Ben Tomsett
A Dunedin bus safety campaign was paused after complaints that a poster featured a teenager wearing a keffiyeh and necklace.
The campaign was launched by the Otago Regional Council (ORC), along with the Dunedin Youth Council and Dunedin Students Council, in January after growing concerns about safety in the central city and bus hub.
A campaign poster with the slogan “We’re all in the same team”, which featured on social media and Dunedin bus services, showed a diverse group of students on a bus alongside Highlanders rugby player Jona Nareki.
But it was the inclusion of a student wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh – a traditional Middle Eastern headdress – and a necklace depicting the outline of disputed land that includes Israel and the Palestinian territories, that prompted complaints, including one from the Israel Institute of New Zealand (IINZ).
IINZ published its initial complaint to ORC on social media, claiming that the teenager’s attire conveyed a “clear political message which will alienate people who understand it”.
ORC chief executive Richard Saunders defended the campaign, saying its focus was on tolerance, inclusivity and respect – and did not take a position on any political issue.
IINZ director Dr David Cumin told the Herald that the image undermined the campaign’s message and ORC’s claim to political neutrality.
He said while the safety campaign was “sadly necessary”, the presence of “a map of Israel and the disputed territories worn by someone also wearing a keffiyeh” sent a “highly politicised message”.
“We object to the Otago [Regional] Council including a message in their campaign that suggests Israel should not exist and that Jews have no right to self-determination in any part of their indigenous land,” he said.
Asked whether the IINZ’s complaint could fuel division, Cumin said the only party responsible for such division was “the person responsible for signing off the campaign imagery that sends a strong political message”.
“There would be similar division, we’d suggest, if there was a person in the advert who wore traditional Russian clothing and displayed a map that outlined Russia and Ukraine,” he said.
He added that a kippah, a traditional Jewish headdress, combined with a necklace of the same map would also send a political message and be inappropriate for ORC to include.
“We are not against any individual or group – only the insertion of political messages in council campaigns.”
Saunders said that the volunteers included in the campaign reflected the diversity of the community using the buses.
“We are especially proud that young people have been both the spark and the creative drive behind this,” he said.
“ORC stands by the important messaging in this campaign focused on tolerance and safety. I do not believe ORC has taken a position on any political issue through the campaign’s messaging and delivery.”
He said the teenage volunteers in the campaign were entitled to freedom of speech and choice in what they wore.