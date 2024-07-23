The brothers haven’t been going it alone.

“We knew it was going to be a big job but … the support from the community and family and friends keeps you going.

“The support’s been out the gate.”

This effort has paid off, catapulting the Plunkett brothers to the top of the team event for Dry July so far.

At the time of writing, the Plunkett Boys had raised $16,154.40 of their $17,000 target.

Dad Tony is also part of the team.

A respected community figure, Tony runs a cadet school for young farmers.

Tom said his dad’s cancer treatment had been tough on the family.

Farmer Tony Plunkett is also part of the Dry July team with his sons.

“He had it six years ago and they put him through a very heavy dose of chemo and radiation for about eight weeks.

“It was a bit of that old ‘you’ve got to kill the patient to kill the cancer’ – and hope the patient recovers.

“So that knocked the whole family.”

Unfortunately, the cancer came back almost six years to the day, Tom said.

“He got a sore throat and what do you know? The cancer’s come knocking back again.”

Things progressed quickly from there, with the family learning the results within two to three weeks.

Tom said the doctor gave his dad two options.

“Either we take your throat out – which is your voice box and everything – or you bloody die.

“So obviously he took option one.”

With his dad facing a battle at the relatively young age of 62, Tom and his brothers thought Dry July would be a good way to raise some money and awareness.

As for his own challenge, the 32-year-old said not drinking was a new experience.

Mackay asked him if he’d ever been a month without a beer.

“I haven’t even been one day, really.”

You can support the Plunkett Boys’ fundraising efforts here.

Also in today’s interview: Plunkett talks about on-farm conditions in Canterbury.



