A man who lashed out at those closest to him in a drunken rage was sentenced to community work and supervision. Photo / 123rf

A young man punched his mother and stepfather before going on to kick a police officer on the same night, but was so drunk he couldn't remember.

John Mewburn's mother says his mental health had been suffering for a few years but the altercation was a tipping point that left her feeling "numb, sick, and afraid", and their relationship remains torn as a result of that night.

"When he's like that no one can talk him down," Mewburn's mother said in her victim impact statement that was read out at her son's sentencing today. "He looked at me in a way that made me afraid ... I felt this was only the start."

Mewburn came home heavily drunk one night in December and, using both hands on her chest, he pushed his mother backwards during a heated argument.

The two were still struggling when Mewburn's stepfather came down and told the 24-year-old to leave. He punched his stepfather in the mouth and there was a tussle, but the older man was able to restrain Mewburn until he calmed down.

The older man released Mewburn and the two got up. But Mewburn again punched his mother on the ear.

He grabbed his keys and on the way out, pushed his stepfather against a boat trailer before getting in his car and driving off.

He went to a friend's address but was later stopped and arrested by police for a driving offence. On the way to the police station, Mewburn kicked repeatedly, eventually striking an officer on the chin before he was subdued.

Neither the police officer or Mewburn's mother were hurt, but his stepfather suffered cuts to the top of his head.

"This was very much a drunken episode where Mr Mewburn lashed out against those who I expect, should be closest to him," Judge Clare Bennett said when delivering the sentence at the North Shore District Court.

He was too drunk to explain his actions at the time, she said, describing the probation officer's pre-sentence on him as "unremarkable" apart from the point that he had little recollection of what happened afterwards, showing just how drunk he was.

Mewburn was convicted on four charges - one of assaulting a family member, two counts of assaulting police, and one of driving while suspended.

Judge Bennett sentenced him to 110 hours of community work and nine months of supervision, including a 25 per cent discount for his guilty plea.

She also issued a protection order for his mother, noting "a pattern of abusive behaviour".

"You must not contact your mother unless she agrees," she told Mewburn.

Their relationship has not been healed but the parties may be in a better position for reconciliation after the sentence, the judge said. "I accept he regrets his actions."

The slight young man, who was out on bail before his hearing today, stood at the back of the courtroom dressed neatly in a maroon shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

He smiled discreetly under his face mask as he left the courtroom.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

•

Women's Refuge:

Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

•

Shine:

Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

•

It's Not Ok:

Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

•

Shakti:

Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

•

Ministry of Justice:

For information on family violence

•

Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga:

National Network of Family Violence Services

•

White Ribbon:

Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at

the link here

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.