Drug used to treat RSV restocked after surge in demand

Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

More supply of the oral medicine used to treat children with RSV has been brought in after demand pushed it to critically low levels.

Usually the consumption of Prednisolone, a steroid medication, has been about 8500 bottles for 12 months. But during June the number of bottles ordered by community and hospital pharmacies almost doubled to 15,250.

Children hospitalised with RSV would not be impacted by any shortage because they had access to alternative treatments, the agency said.

The concern was that pharmacies would not be able to access the medicine for children in the community with RSV.

However, Pharmac said while supply was critically low, it had worked to secure an increased amount so children in the community could be treated.

"We also sought and received critical support from MFAT, Customs and the Port of Auckland to ensure this medicine would be available in pharmacies as soon as possible," director of operations Lisa Williams said.

"Stock was released to wholesalers on Thursday last week and was available to pharmacies to order from Friday.

"We know pharmacies may go through this new stock quickly too, so Pharmac is working with the supplier to airfreight the next order to New Zealand before the end of this month.

"The supplier has also increased the amount being brought in monthly, so we have enough of this medicine, now and in the future."