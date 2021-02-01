Drone racing open day offered in Christchurch

Red Zone Drone Racing is holding an open day for beginners to navigate around a purpose-built course in Burwood on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The growing sport of drone racing is about to descend in Christchurch - at speeds up to 160km an hour.

Red Zone Drone Racing is holding an open day for beginners to navigate around a purpose-built course in Burwood on Saturday.

The club was formed in 2016, a year after the sport launched globally.

Club president Nathan van Slooten said the racing drones were extremely quick and maintained speeds of 100km/hr around corners.

He said most members built their own racers, as crashes were part of racing.

"Crashes are a part of it – if you're not crashing, you're not pushing yourself hard enough.

"Of course, you're not intending to crash but you're always pushing to go faster and faster.''

For those more precious about pushing the limits, the club has a drone racing simulator to get a near-real experience.

Van Slooten said drone racing was growing in popularity as the technology improved and drones became more affordable.

Small cameras feed data to racers' goggles so they can steer drones through gates and poles.