The mum of two, who didn’t want to be named for safety reasons, said most days for three years, two young men in their early 20s have been speeding up and down the park on dirt bikes tearing up the grass, and sometimes joined by two or three other bike riders.
She said her family lives in a nice area overlooking Randwick Park but is considering moving because of the relentless behaviour of the dirt bikers.
“It is just driving me nuts. When you have a newborn baby and haven’t slept all night and have a little bit of the afternoon to doze off, the bikes are going up and down (the park) for hours.
The woman said the person she thought was fined – because he had a distinctive ponytail – disappeared for a few days before returning on a different bike.
The young mother said the park has four entrances – two walkways and two driveways – and would like barriers and CCTV installed so riders have to get off their unlicensed bikes and have their faces caught on camera.
“At Mountford Park, there is one property that has a fence that opens up and the whole family gets into it running across the park.
“Counties-Manukau Cricket have pulled out of playing at one cricket oval at Mountford Park because the dirt bike riders were just riding through the games and it became so unsafe.
“With Randwick Park there might have been a number of complaints from a particular person who is continually frustrated at the lack of action but the police across Auckland are finding it very tough to engage in a chase,” said Winiata.
Board deputy chairman Glenn Murphy said Smith needs to provide intel, saying the police need video or photos and addresses where bike riders go back to so the police can go around and collect the bikes.
The woman didn’t like the idea of following bike riders to provide addresses.
“On the odd occasion where they spot me taking photos, they start revving their bikes right next to my house trying to intimidate me. I can only take photos from afar.
“I’m home alone with a young baby and God knows what these people are capable of,” she said.