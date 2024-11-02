One of the dirt bike riders at Randwick Park in Manurewa.

“I’ve made thousands of phone calls to the police and the council regarding people riding dirt bikes but it keeps happening,” said the woman, who believed it was too dangerous to go to the park.

The woman said when she called the council, the council told her to call the police, which she does about five days a week.

“One time I called the police they told me to call the council and when I did that they told me to call the police,” she said.

About a year ago, she said a police officer called to say they had confiscated a dirt bike and given the driver a ticket.

The woman said the person she thought was fined – because he had a distinctive ponytail – disappeared for a few days before returning on a different bike.

The young mother said the park has four entrances – two walkways and two driveways – and would like barriers and CCTV installed so riders have to get off their unlicensed bikes and have their faces caught on camera.

Manurewa Local Board chairman Matt Winiata said an enormous number of complaints are made about off-road dirt bike incidents in reserves.

“At Mountford Park, there is one property that has a fence that opens up and the whole family gets into it running across the park.

“Counties-Manukau Cricket have pulled out of playing at one cricket oval at Mountford Park because the dirt bike riders were just riding through the games and it became so unsafe.

The view from the woman's home to Randwick Park.

“With Randwick Park there might have been a number of complaints from a particular person who is continually frustrated at the lack of action but the police across Auckland are finding it very tough to engage in a chase,” said Winiata.

Board deputy chairman Glenn Murphy said Smith needs to provide intel, saying the police need video or photos and addresses where bike riders go back to so the police can go around and collect the bikes.

The woman didn’t like the idea of following bike riders to provide addresses.

“On the odd occasion where they spot me taking photos, they start revving their bikes right next to my house trying to intimidate me. I can only take photos from afar.

“I’m home alone with a young baby and God knows what these people are capable of,” she said.

The Herald sought comment from the police, who said they were unable to respond until next week.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.