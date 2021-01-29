Drivers injured, one seriously, in two vehicle crash in West Auckland

Emergency services were called to the crash on Fred Taylor Drive, in Massey, just after 10pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been injured - one seriously - in a late-night crash in a suburb in West Auckland.

And in a separate incident, a car has flipped off the southwestern motorway, injuring a driver.

Emergency services and police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Fred Taylor Drive, near the intersection with Kākano Rd, just after 10pm on Friday.

"It appears both drivers were injured - one seriously," a police spokeswoman said.

The other driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles against a fence of a nearby property. The vehicle's bonnet and bumper is crumpled.

The other car came to a stop on the road and sports a cracked windshield.

A section of Fred Taylor Drive was closed off as authorities worked at the scene.

Police at the scene of a crash on Auckland's south-western motorway, near Mt Roskill. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services were also called to a crash on the southwestern motorway, near Mt Roskill, about 12.30am on Saturday.

A car had come off the motorway near the May Rd overbridge.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known. It is understood the driver suffered minor injuries.