By RNZ

A driver who hit and seriously injured a teenage cyclist in Taupō has been urged by police to come forward.

The teenager was left with serious injuries after the incident on Tuesday, November 5, about 6.50pm at the intersection of Rifle Range Rd and Tamamutu St.

The driver of the car fled the scene, a police spokesperson said.

“The teenage cyclist was transported to Rotorua Hospital where they remain in a stable condition.