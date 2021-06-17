Driver who died in Windwhistle crash named as Lisa Flora Le Fay, of Christchurch

33-year-old Lisa Flora Le Fay of Christchurch died in the crash on Windwhistle Road (State Highway 77) at about 2.45pm on Sunday. Photo / NZH

33-year-old Lisa Flora Le Fay of Christchurch died in the crash on Windwhistle Road (State Highway 77) at about 2.45pm on Sunday. Photo / NZH

The woman who died in a crash in Canterbury last week has been named.

Lisa Flora Le Fay, 33, of Christchurch died in the crash on Windwhistle Rd (State Highway 77) at about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.