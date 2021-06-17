Voyager 2021 media awards
Driver who died in Windwhistle crash named as Lisa Flora Le Fay, of Christchurch

33-year-old Lisa Flora Le Fay of Christchurch died in the crash on Windwhistle Road (State Highway 77) at about 2.45pm on Sunday. Photo / NZH

NZ Herald
By: Emily Moorhouse

The woman who died in a crash in Canterbury last week has been named.

Lisa Flora Le Fay, 33, of Christchurch died in the crash on Windwhistle Rd (State Highway 77) at about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.