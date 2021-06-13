Fatal car crash near scene of Canterbury helicopter crash

A car collided with a tree about 2.45pm on Windwhistle Rd (State Highway 77) and the driver - the sole occupant of the car - was killed. Photo / Google

One person has died following a car crash in Canterbury near the scene of yesterday's horror helicopter crash.

Today's fatality happened on Windwhistle Rd (State Highway 77).



A car collided with a tree about 2.45pm and the driver – the sole occupant of the car – was killed, police said.



The road remains closed around the crash scene and traffic is being diverted where possible.



Motorists are asked to delay travel where they can, or expect delays.

The Robinson 44 helicopter crashed with four people on board - including a newlywed couple. Photo / George Heard

The fatal accident follows yesterday's helicopter crash at the nearby Terrace Downs Resort in Windwhistle, 80km west of Christchurch.

All people four on board – the bride, groom, wedding photographer and pilot - were hurt, with three flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after the 3.05pm crash

The remaining injured person was taken by St John Ambulance to hospital with moderate injuries.