Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Driver to appear in North Shore District Court after car crashes into home, left dangling 3m in air

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Emergency services responded to an address on the North Shore where a car collided with a house.

A man is set to appear in court on driving charges after a car crashed into a house and was suspended three metres above the ground in the Auckland suburb of Albany.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at 7.50pm after a car collided with a house on Fairview Ave.

Waitematā Acting Road Policing Manager Warwick Stainton said police found the vehicle suspended over a three-metre drop between a house and a retaining wall.

“The male was stuck in the vehicle for some time as Fire and Emergency (FENZ) had to secure the vehicle before we could get him out safely,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Luckily for him, he was uninjured, however extensive damage was caused to the property.”

The house owner Ross Cranston, said he was having a quiet Sunday evening at home with his two daughters when they heard a massive bang and felt the house shake.

“I told him he can’t park there but he won’t move,” Cranston said.

Cranston said his daughter was in her room when the car crashed “basically above her head” before she yelled out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We ran out here and found this dude sitting in here.

A driver had to be rescued after his car crashed into a house in Auckland's Fairview Ave. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A driver had to be rescued after his car crashed into a house in Auckland's Fairview Ave. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“[It was] definitely a bit of a shock. We’ve had quite a few accidents out here over the years... I just figured it was another one of those but didn’t expect the car to actually be in the house.”

Cranston said all damage to the house seemed to be external.

He added that police told him the person who crashed had been drinking.

“I’ve got very little sympathy for the guy.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said one fire truck, two Specialist Rescue Tenders (SRT), one high-angle rescue appliance and one ladder truck were in attendance.

“People who drive while impaired by alcohol are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone else on the road,” Stainton said.

“This incident has caused massive damage to someone’s family home which could have been avoided if someone had called a taxi.”

A 44-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.

A driver was left suspended three metres between the house and a wall. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A driver was left suspended three metres between the house and a wall. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand