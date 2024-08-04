“Luckily for him, he was uninjured, however extensive damage was caused to the property.”

The house owner Ross Cranston, said he was having a quiet Sunday evening at home with his two daughters when they heard a massive bang and felt the house shake.

“I told him he can’t park there but he won’t move,” Cranston said.

Cranston said his daughter was in her room when the car crashed “basically above her head” before she yelled out.

“We ran out here and found this dude sitting in here.

A driver had to be rescued after his car crashed into a house in Auckland's Fairview Ave. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“[It was] definitely a bit of a shock. We’ve had quite a few accidents out here over the years... I just figured it was another one of those but didn’t expect the car to actually be in the house.”

Cranston said all damage to the house seemed to be external.

He added that police told him the person who crashed had been drinking.

“I’ve got very little sympathy for the guy.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said one fire truck, two Specialist Rescue Tenders (SRT), one high-angle rescue appliance and one ladder truck were in attendance.

“People who drive while impaired by alcohol are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone else on the road,” Stainton said.

“This incident has caused massive damage to someone’s family home which could have been avoided if someone had called a taxi.”

A 44-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.