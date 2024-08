Emergency services are responding to an address in Auckland’s Fairview Heights where a car has collided with a house and is suspended precariously over a 3m drop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services are responding to an address in Auckland’s North Shore where a car has collided with a house and is suspended precariously over a 3m drop.

A police spokesperson said they were notified at 7.50pm after a car collided with a house on Fairview Ave in Fairview Heights.

“The car is reportedly suspended over an approximate 3m drop between the house and a retaining wall,” police said.

The driver does not appear to be injured.