Driver stable after ute rolls into Hawke's Bay paddock, three dogs killed and one missing

Emergency services were called to the serious crash where a ute rolled into a paddock on Middle Rd, between Mutiny and Blind Rd at 5.25pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

A driver critically injured when a ute rolled into a paddock in Poukawa, near Hastings, remains in a serious but stable condition.

Seven dogs were on the ute when it rolled - three died, three were seriously injured and one remains missing.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash on Middle Rd, between Mutiny and Blind Rd at 5.25pm on Monday.

The road was closed for close to four hours with the police Serious Crash Unit in attendance.

The driver was in a serious but stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital on Tuesday morning, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

It was one of three crashes around Hawke's Bay yesterday.

Two people were injured, one moderately and the other with minor injuries, when a trailer came off a northbound car on State Highway 2 over the Tutaekuri River Bridge, crashing into another southbound car about 11.20am.

A person was also moderately injured in a crash involving a car and a truck at the Te Ara Kahikatea Dr roundabout, near Whakatu, about 1.30pm.