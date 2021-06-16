Driver reverses into cop car, flees police and smashes into brick building

The stationwagon slammed into a wall and scattered debris at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A driver fleeing police in Auckland early this morning reversed into a cop car and then smashed into a building.

Photos show a damaged gold station wagon being towed away after the serious crash in Crowhurst St, Newmarket, about 12.30am.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, Auckland City Police, said the incident started when police signalled for the vehicle to stop.

"The vehicle initially did, but suddenly reversed into the patrol car causing minor damage before taking off at speed. Fortunately, no officers were injured."

Policemen investigates the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle fled but at no point was a pursuit initiated or did the patrol vehicle pursue the vehicle, he said.

"The police Eagle helicopter was monitoring the fleeing vehicle from overhead. The vehicle continued at excessive speed in a dangerous manner."

"The driver later lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of a building on Crowhurst Street in Newmarket.

"The driver sustained superficial injuries and was swiftly taken into custody and has since been charged and will appear in the Auckland District Court," Tetzlaff said.

One person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

She said St John were called at 12.43am this morning and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

The car crashed into a brick wall, scattering rubbish bins and debris across the scene.

Bakery owner Jiro said he got a fright this morning when he arrived at work to discover the aftermath of the crash.

"The council were there cleaning up the remains."

Jiro works at Authentic Bakery and Cafe opposite the brick wall where the station wagon crashed.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Because the crash related to a police pursuit it is likely the Independent Police Conduct Authority will investigate.