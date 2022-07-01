Driver missing after ute collides with truck

Police are trying to locate a missing driver after a serious crash this morning which has left a State Highway in the central North Island closed. Photo / NZME

Police are trying to locate a driver after a crash which has left a State Highway in the central North Island closed.

SH41 at Tokaanu is currently closed after the crash in the early hours of this morning between a truck and trailer unit and a ute.

The crash, near the intersection of Te Ponanga Saddle Rd, was reported to Police shortly after midnight.

The truck driver was uninjured.

But the driver of the ute is yet to be located.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to establish the location of the missing driver.

Tokaanu is a small settlement close to Turangi at the southern end of Lake Taupo.

Given its location, it is a popular holiday destination for people heading to the Lake Taupo area.