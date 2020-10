A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Te Araroa early this morning. Image / Google

A driver has been killed in a crash on a busy highway in Te Araroa early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, State Highway 35 on Te Araroa Rd, just before 7.30am after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene today.

No other details about the victim have been released; as authorities now work to get in touch with their next-of-kin.