Driver killed in crash in Tararua district

A driver has died in a single vehicle crash on Jens Anderson Rd (pictured) last night. Image / Google

A driver has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Tararua district.

Emergency services were called to Jens Andersen Rd in the rural town of Norsewood last night after reports of a crash.

Police confirmed the incident happened about 7.55pm last night.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway," a police statement said.

Two deaths on roads in Auckland

The fatality comes after two deaths on roads in Auckland yesterday.

A pedestrian was killed north-west of the city, in Helensville, after being struck by a vehicle about 5.30am yesterday.

Emergency services responded quickly and shut down part of Mill Rd as they worked on the victim. Despite their efforts, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Just over two hours later, at 8.10am, emergency staff were called to a crash on the southern motorway after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

The crash blocked off two lanes and people were urged to find an alternative route or to delay travel.

Police later confirmed the driver of a vehicle had died at the scene.

Authorities said it was believed the victim had suffered a medical event.