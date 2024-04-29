Why the free ride for resitting driver tests could come to an end and how a bank boss helped a victim send $300k to scammers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have been arrested after fleeing police 30km along Auckland’s Northern Motorway and crashing into a car near a tunnel this afternoon.

The incident began in Northcote Point about 2.50pm and finished at the Johnstones Hill Tunnels about 4.30pm.

The driver “took off at speed” when police tried to pull him over at Northcote Point. A police spokesman said officers did not pursue the driver due to the “manner of driving”.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the car.

The driver then crashed into a car just before the Johnstones Hill Tunnels, near Ōrewa.

There were no injuries reported.

Police spiked the car, bringing it to a stop.

SH1 JOHNSTONES HILL TUNNEL, PUHOI 4:35PM

A crash on #SH1 within Johnstones Hill Tunnel, Puhoi has closed the left northbound lane. Follow directions of emergency services on site and expect delays until cleared. ^CO pic.twitter.com/d9wBbeHQU7 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) April 29, 2024

Police arrested a man and woman inside the car and charged the man with several driving offences.

State Highway 1′s northbound lanes were closed just after the Johnstones Hill Tunnels and motorists heading north were told to expect delays.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said lanes were cleared by 5pm, but told people to continue to expect delays.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











